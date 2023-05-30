Icelandair’s Detroit route crosses the eight-mile line; what it means for Icelandair and DTW

Detroit and tourism are two words that don’t easily go hand in hand.

The blighted US Midwest city, once home to the nation’s car builders and the most iconic of all record labels fell on hard times long ago, lost well over half its population, and has found it hard to make a comeback – even if its fortunes have improved a little in the last few years.

What it does have is its award winning (Best 25-40mppa airport in the US - ACI) Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), home to Delta Air Lines, for which it is one of nine US hubs.

Delta has just launched a four times weekly flight from Detroit to Keflavik in Iceland, which was almost immediately matched by the same level of service from Icelandair, at a time when the real level of demand is barely comprehended.

As this report sets out, how this route will be marketed speaks widely at least of Icelandair’s established M.O., and implies how connectivity is more critical than ever to the success or failure of a new service.