Hong Kong and Zhuhai authorities strengthen airport cooperation

In several parts of the world geography and manmade construction have conspired to offer opportunities for airports in close proximity to cooperate with each other – or at least to avoid unnecessary conflict.

As examples, the airports in Copenhagen and Malmö, situated in different countries but within the same conurbation and connected by a bridge; and San Diego and Tijuana on the US/Mexico border, where another bridge connects the US side to the Tijuana airport.

A bridge/tunnel, the world’s longest, also connects Hong Kong with Zhuhai in mainland China.

One airport being wholly international while the other is uniquely domestic, there are opportunities for Zhuhai in effectively becoming a Chinese domestic terminal for Hong Kong.

That appears to be the goal, but not all factors combine to make it a shoo-in.