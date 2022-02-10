Honduras’ Palmerola Airport opens; Toncontín now limited to domestic
It has been a long time coming, but Palmerola Airport in Honduras opened in Dec-2021, offering a new gateway to the Central American country and one that avoids the Toncontín airport – at least for international flights – which has been identified as one of the most dangerous airports on Earth to fly into.
The new airport is some distance from the capital, and passengers would have to use a road which has been prone to carjacking and highway robbery. If the intention is to enhance tourism it is perhaps not the best way to go about it.
On the other hand, Munich Airport International (MAI) has been heavily involved in the project, both as a consultant and as a consortium participant to convert what was a military facility. MAI has a strong track record and will be very aware of any risks.
