Helsinki Airport’s 10-year development plan nearing completion; focus on transfer passengers

Between them, Helsinki Vantaa Airport and Finnair had established the airport and airline jointly as the fastest way to travel indirectly between Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut back hugely on demand between the two regions.

Nevertheless, a USD1 billion infrastructure overhaul continued, including the centralisation of passenger movements through a single terminal.

But although Finnair has the fleet to resume the level of activity as soon as the pandemic’s impact wanes in Asia Pacific, a new factor has entered the equation – namely, the Ukraine war, and how it has closed down Russian airspace.

Rather than focusing on expansion, Finnair’s CEO is now looking across the Atlantic rather than at North Asia, and is even warning of having to resize the company.