Heathrow third runway gets government approval, again – this time ‘it’s the economy, stupid’

A British government that has managed in less than six months to put the economy into freefall suddenly came up with a set of schemes this week to show that it is intent on growing that economy quickly.

Some of them seem to have been worked out on the back of an envelope, which is par for the course in the UK where transport is concerned, and where Transport Secretaries are changed more often than socks. And one of those proposals is a revamped scheme to add a third runway at London Heathrow Airport.

Between 2012 and 2015 the nation was enthralled by the machinations of the Airports Committee, which was tasked with deciding whether there was a need for an extra runway in a country that is devoid of them, and if so - where it should go.

The Commission eventually opted for Heathrow; it got parliamentary approval, but then went into limbo as legal challenges were mounted.

Now it is being revived, even though it is not at all certain that Heathrow wants it any longer, having figured out there is 'more than one way to skin a cat'.

Meanwhile, the opponents at all levels - residents, councillors, MPs, the Mayor of London, environmentalists, Old Uncle Tom Cobley and all - are sharpening their knives ready for renewed combat.

But that probably won't be necessary.

The timescale for this - which the government doesn't seem to get - would ensure that there probably wouldn't be a spade turned during this government's five-year term.

This report looks at some of the many issues involved.