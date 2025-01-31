Heathrow third runway gets government approval, again – this time ‘it’s the economy, stupid’
A British government that has managed in less than six months to put the economy into freefall suddenly came up with a set of schemes this week to show that it is intent on growing that economy quickly.
Some of them seem to have been worked out on the back of an envelope, which is par for the course in the UK where transport is concerned, and where Transport Secretaries are changed more often than socks. And one of those proposals is a revamped scheme to add a third runway at London Heathrow Airport.
Between 2012 and 2015 the nation was enthralled by the machinations of the Airports Committee, which was tasked with deciding whether there was a need for an extra runway in a country that is devoid of them, and if so - where it should go.
The Commission eventually opted for Heathrow; it got parliamentary approval, but then went into limbo as legal challenges were mounted.
Now it is being revived, even though it is not at all certain that Heathrow wants it any longer, having figured out there is 'more than one way to skin a cat'.
Meanwhile, the opponents at all levels - residents, councillors, MPs, the Mayor of London, environmentalists, Old Uncle Tom Cobley and all - are sharpening their knives ready for renewed combat.
But that probably won't be necessary.
The timescale for this - which the government doesn't seem to get - would ensure that there probably wouldn't be a spade turned during this government's five-year term.
This report looks at some of the many issues involved.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.