Hawaiian Airlines prepares to shrink as COVID-19 surges

Hawaiian Airlines has had the majority of its operations shuttered since late Mar-2020, since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Hawaii to institute 14-day quarantines for anyone entering the state. The airline’s long haul routes have also been idle due to travel restrictions.

During 3Q2020 Hawaiian plans to operate just 15% of the capacity it deployed a year ago, and the company’s management has declared that the airline will be 15% to 25% smaller in the US summer of 2021 compared with the same period of 2019.

As it works to rightsize, Hawaiian believes it has sufficient liquidity to weather the COVID-19 crisis, and the airline is being realistic about achieving positive net cash generation.