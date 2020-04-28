Hamburg leads as airport shops reopen - but too soon?

Slowly but surely a small number of countries are reopening to business as infection rates stabilise at the 1:1 level or fall, including Vietnam and South Korea.

In Germany, a relaxation of the lockdown rules there is underway and it has enabled shops to reopen at Hamburg Airport (amongst others), which is in a city that, according to some reports, is ‘trading as normal’.

But as ever there are fears that it is a case of too fast and too soon, while both inbound and outbound tour operators there have been dissuaded from anticipating any return to normality for a long time yet.