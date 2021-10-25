Hahn Airport insolvent: one-off, or warning for low cost airports?
Frankfurt Hahn airport is one of those European misnomers which go back to the days when Ryanair influenced airport names by reference to the nearest big city.
Despite being further from the city it is named for than probably any other, it grew to become one of the largest on the Irish airline’s network.
But its ownership changed on several occasions between the public and private sectors as it struggled, despite attracting cargo airlines, to break even. Most recently China’s HNA Group has been in charge, but HNA has had severe financial problems of its own – to say the least.
Now Hahn airport has filed for bankruptcy and the race is on to save it again. This time the prospects are gloomy.
