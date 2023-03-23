Groupe ADP and GMR to form a listed airport company on Indian Stock Exchanges

Groupe ADP, as a recent investor into India’s GMR Airports as well as Turkey’s TAV Airports (which was an investor earlier), had already forged a reputation as a major player across a wide area from Europe to India and into Southeast Asia.

Now it has struck a deal by which a new airport holding company will be set up, effecting a merger between GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd and GMR Airports Ltd, and one that will permit Groupe ADP to become a shareholder in a company listed on Indian Stock Exchanges.

It opens the door to Groupe ADP to become more active in bidding for airport assets under concession in forthcoming tranches in India, and also possibly elsewhere throughout Southeast Asia, which is its intention.