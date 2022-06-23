Greece leads Europe's airline recovery as LCCs take share from Aegean group
Greece's capacity recovery from the COVID-19 crisis has outpaced the recovery in Europe as a whole.
In the week of 13-Jun-2022, Greece has 112% of its 2019 capacity levels, compared with a European average of 86%. Greece is at a higher percentage than any other top 10 European country by seats.
However, the leading Greek operator – Aegean Airlines Group – has taken a slightly more cautious approach, reaching 95%.
The number two operator, Ryanair Group, is at 131% in Greece, and low cost airlines are at 148% in aggregate.
Aegean's fleet plan indicates a 2026 fleet at the same size as in 2021.
Meanwhile, LCCs are likely to continue to grow and to take seat share away from Aegean.
