Government support will help Fiji Airways leverage the surging tourist market

Fiji Airways is seeing strong demand in Fiji's inbound tourism market, despite challenges such as higher fuel prices, and this trend supports its aim to boost seat numbers in coming years.

Demand has been particularly robust from the core Australian and New Zealand markets, with Asian and US source markets also performing well (with some caveats in the US market).

The fuel price spike has presented a hurdle for Fiji Airways in exploiting this demand, but the government has stepped in with a relatively novel tax programme to support the airline.

Looking ahead, Fiji Airways intends to grow its capacity through higher aircraft utilisation, and then by adding more widebodies.

The airline's CEO, Paul Scurrah, explained the airline's current situation and outlook during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Australia Pacific held in Adelaide, 28/29-Jul-2026.