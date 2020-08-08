GOL expects return of business travel in Brazil by end-2020
Brazil’s largest airline GOL continues to add capacity back to its network and is anticipating a return to 80% of all frequencies and markets by the end of 2020, as the airline expects some corporate travel will resume during the Sep-2020 to Oct-2020 period.
The airline believes larger corporate clients could begin travelling again as states and localities in Brazil begin to open up. That should allow GOL to widen its booking curve, which for now remains short, at broadly 20 days.
Even as Brazil’s COVID-19 cases continue to climb, GOL has concluded that demand has been steadily recovering, and the airline’s sales and traffic continue to move off the lows that the airline dropped to in Apr-2020.
