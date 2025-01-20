Global aircraft order backlog: another new record at 14 years. Airbus outsells Boeing, again

Air Lease Corporation executive chairman Steven Udvar-Házy, who has more than 50 years' experience in aviation, does not expect aircraft deliveries to return to normal for at least three or four years.

Neither of the two leading manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing, has been able to meet production targets. However, the scale of the problem is not equal for both of them.

Airbus' 2024 delivery of 766 aircraft was more than twice Boeing's 348, and was the European airframer's sixth straight year of beating its US rival on annual deliveries. Moreover, Airbus' order backlog is 43% more than Boeing's, while both are at record highs.

At 2024 delivery rates, the global aerospace industry will need almost 14 years to clear the logjam of outstanding orders.

This report presents data on passenger aircraft deliveries and the order backlog, both on a global scale and for the two leading manufacturers.