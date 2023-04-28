Global A380 fleet in service gets small boost from Lufthansa
Lufthansa is reactivating four of its 14 Airbus A380 aircraft, all of which were parked at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in late Mar-2020.
Lufthansa has said that it plans to return the four aircraft to operations at its Munich hub by the end of 2023. Six of the remaining 10 will be sent back to Airbus by Nov-2023.
The return of A380s to Munich considerably increases Lufthansa's options to offer greater capacity across all classes, while allowing it to offer first class on more routes by redeploying part of its Munich-based A340-600 fleet.
With the yield environment currently healthy due to strong demand, the airline will be hoping particularly that higher capacity in its premium cabins will be popular.
This report presents data on the number of A380s in operation, not only with Lufthansa and its European rivals, but also globally.
Little more than half the pre-pandemic global A380 fleet is back in service, dominated by Emirates.
