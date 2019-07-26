Gatwick Airport: majority owner VINCI ready to progress runway plan

London’s Gatwick Airport lost out to Heathrow in the race to get government approval for an additional runway. It has said since that it will still build one anyway, and it does need extra capacity urgently.

But a change of ownership at Gatwick’s operating company has overshadowed that plan. A new majority owner has to weigh up the pros and cons. Its track record does suggest it would welcome the challenge.

In the meantime the airport is pursuing an ‘extra runway lite’ strategy that would mean that it would bring an existing taxiway back into commission as a partial-use runway to the north of the present runway.

There are some technical problems to overcome.