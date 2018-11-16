Garuda-Sriwijaya tie up: an Indonesian domestic aviation duopoly?
IATA recently issued a projection that Indonesian aviation market would become the fourth largest in the world in ten years' time. So airline consolidation at this stage was probably not expected.
Nonetheless, Garuda Indonesia's LCC subsidiary Citilink has taken over management of Indonesia’s third largest airline group, Sriwijaya, resulting in further consolidation in the country's booming domestic market. The Garuda and Sriwijaya groups consist of four airlines which together account for approximately 45% of Indonesia’s domestic market - Lion Group occupying most of the rest.
Managing four brands could prove to be difficult, particularly given that the Garuda-Sriwijaya deal does not include equity (yet). However, combining the four airlines gives Garuda a powerful portfolio of slots in Indonesia's tightly constrained airport system, enabling it to compete more efficiently against the rival Lion Group.
Sriwijaya survived earlier periods of consolidation, making it the only remaining significant domestic competitor after Lion and Garuda, but has struggled in recent years as domestic market competition has intensified.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.