Fukuoka Airport records second year of net losses; privatisation under spotlight
Both large and small airports have been privatised by way of concession in Japan since the process got under way six years ago. Fukuoka Airport, in the far western part of Japan, is rarely mentioned, but it was the country’s fourth busiest airport before the coronavirus pandemic.
The consortium that took on the concession there in 2019 has just announced a second year of financial losses (net loss).
It is easy to blame the pandemic, and indeed the result would probably not have been any different if the airport had remained entirely in municipal hands.
On the other hand, the airport has not gone as far as was hoped in satisfying some of the Ministry’s demands – such as growing the low cost segment – and once the pandemic has subsided in Japan the likelihood is that at the very least Fukuoka airport will be expected to rise very quickly to that challenge.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.