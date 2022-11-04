Frontier Airlines is confident of its future in a world where JetBlue and Spirit merge
Frontier Airlines is moving quickly to put the Spirit Airlines deal behind it, and is laser-focused in the near term on restoring its unit costs excluding fuel to pre-pandemic levels.
Two major elements to regaining its cost advantage include building back aircraft utilisation and leveraging the advantages from the larger-gauge Airbus A321neos joining the airline’s fleet.
Without the burden of a merger integration, Frontier has a certain nimbleness not afforded to JetBlue and Spirit to explore numerous options for the future. And with its stature as the largest ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) in the US, there could be ample opportunities to capitalise on.
However, even as Frontier believes it has a lot of runway for growth, management at one prominent US legacy airline believes the ultra-low cost model could be in jeopardy in a post-pandemic world.
