Frontier Airlines adjusts to uncertain realities spurred by COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous twists, turns and overall uncertainty for the global airline industry, and it seems that operators worldwide are being forced to update their schedules in real time as travel restrictions wax and wane, and some quarantines remain stubbornly in place.
At one point, the US ULCC Frontier Airlines aimed to have much of its operating fleet back into service in Jul-2020, but a dangerous spike in US COVID-19 cases beginning in Jun-2020 resulted in the airline tempering its expectations and pulling some capacity from the marketplace.
As the weaker shoulder season in the US approaches, Frontier’s senior management is pushing for the US government to allay the public’s anxiety about flying, arguing that air travel remains a low risk activity.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.