Eurowings gets new premium seat before other Lufthansa Group airlines

Eurowings is introducing a new premium business seat - its 'Premium BIZ' seat - on its A320neo service between Berlin and Dubai.

The seat will be bookable from Aug-2025 and flown from Nov-2025. Eurowings also plans to introduce the concept on other longer medium haul routes in the autumn of 2025.

Notably, the Lufthansa low-cost subsidiary is trialling the new seat before any other group airline, none of which currently have any kind of premium seats on smaller narrowbodies.

Eurowings is more cost-efficient than other Lufthansa Group airlines. However, its unit cost does not qualify as 'low-cost' by comparison with other European LCCs.

The launch of a new premium-style product on Eurowings suggests that Lufthansa is keeping its options open on the use of its 'value airline' beyond the value segment.