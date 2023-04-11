Europe's top 12 low cost airlines extend traffic lead over FSCs in 2022

CAPA's recent analysis report on the top 20 European airline groups by passenger numbers in 2022 noted that the ultra-LCC Ryanair Group had extended its lead at the top of the ranking by comparison with 2019.

The present report ranks the leading dozen low cost airline brands in Europe by passenger numbers and compares their 2022 passenger numbers with their 2019 traffic.

It similarly analyses the dozen leading full service carrier brands.

More than half of the top 12 LCCs carried more passengers in 2022 than they did in 2019. None of the top 12 FSCs achieved this.

Moreover, the aggregate total of passenger numbers carried by the leading low cost brands exceeded that of the leading full service brands by a wider margin in 2022 than in 2019.