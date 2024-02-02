Europe's leading LCCs: healthy summer demand and long term confidence

Europe's three leading low cost airline groups all experienced positive demand and pricing trends in the final quarter of calendar 2023. Moreover, although some of the specifics are different, they all indicated a broadly optimistic outlook for bookings and pricing into summer 2024.

Both Ryanair and, in particular, Wizz Air, are comfortably above 2019 traffic levels, while easyJet is still to catch up on this measure.

Wizz Air's fleet remains the smallest of the three. Ryanair is way out in front, with almost as many aircraft as easyJet and Wizz Air combined. However, setting aside Ryanair's near to medium term need to ground aircraft for engine inspection and maintenance – Wizz Air has the most ambitious long term fleet growth plan.

Nevertheless, all three rank among the top five groups in Europe for outstanding aircraft orders.

This signals the confidence felt by Europe's leading LCC groups in the future.