Europe's aviation recovery continues, but restrictions remain uneven
International capacity is key to Europe's aviation recovery and is once more growing its share of total capacity. This has been the result of some easing in international travel restrictions in response to the passing of the peak in the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across much of the continent.
Europe's seat numbers are now 33.6% below 2019 levels in the week of 31-Jan-2022. This is 2.7ppts better than a week ago, but Europe is back at the bottom of the regional ranking due to a strong surge by Asia Pacific, where capacity is down by 30.0%. Middle East capacity is down by 28.0%, Africa by 23.8%, Latin America by 16.1%, and North America by 13.3%.
Europe's capacity is again on a recovery path towards 2019 levels.
However, European governments are not lowering restrictions in a uniform way. Among Europe's bigger markets, Spain and the UK have loosened restrictions to a much greater degree than have France and Germany.
