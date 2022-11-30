Europe's air transport inflation rampant in 2022; fuel costs and demand-capacity balance main causes

The CEO of the UK low cost leisure airline Jet2.com, Steve Heapy, recently warned that government-imposed environmental taxes will continue to push air fares up (The Independent, 16-Nov-2022).

"It will put holiday prices up and tax people out of the ability to fly, meaning flying will become something for the rich and privileged only. People want sustainable holidays and this should be seen as an opportunity."

Even before environmental costs, passenger air transport inflation is rampant in Europe in 2022.

Surging prices of oil and jet fuel, together with the return of post-pandemic demand and constrained capacity, are the main causes.