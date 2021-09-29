European aviation: North Atlantic lifts capacity recovery off plateau
The North Atlantic is boosting Europe's capacity outlook – even before the announced reopening of the US market to fully vaccinated travellers from Europe takes effect in early Nov-2021.
Total seat numbers in Europe are 32.7% below 2019 levels in the week of 27-Sep-2021, an improvement from last week's -34.2% (20-Sep-2021) after eight weeks on a plateau in the region of -34%.
Europe remains in fourth place in the regional capacity recovery ranking. Asia Pacific, where seat capacity is down by 39.2% versus 2019, has slipped to the bottom. The Middle East is down by 38.1%, Africa by 31.2%, Latin America by 24.9%, and North America by 20.4% this week (week commencing 27-Sep-2021).
The North Atlantic has underperformed total Europe capacity as a percentage of 2019 levels. Still 52.5% below 2019 capacity in the week of 27-Sep-2021, North Atlantic seat count this week is nevertheless higher than was planned for it a week ago. Moreover, it is currently scheduled to reach 85% in Jan-2022, in line with projections for the total European market.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.