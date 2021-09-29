European aviation: North Atlantic lifts capacity recovery off plateau

The North Atlantic is boosting Europe's capacity outlook – even before the announced reopening of the US market to fully vaccinated travellers from Europe takes effect in early Nov-2021.

Total seat numbers in Europe are 32.7% below 2019 levels in the week of 27-Sep-2021, an improvement from last week's -34.2% (20-Sep-2021) after eight weeks on a plateau in the region of -34%.

Europe remains in fourth place in the regional capacity recovery ranking. Asia Pacific, where seat capacity is down by 39.2% versus 2019, has slipped to the bottom. The Middle East is down by 38.1%, Africa by 31.2%, Latin America by 24.9%, and North America by 20.4% this week (week commencing 27-Sep-2021).

The North Atlantic has underperformed total Europe capacity as a percentage of 2019 levels. Still 52.5% below 2019 capacity in the week of 27-Sep-2021, North Atlantic seat count this week is nevertheless higher than was planned for it a week ago. Moreover, it is currently scheduled to reach 85% in Jan-2022, in line with projections for the total European market.