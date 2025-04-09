European airlines: top 12 LCCs extended passenger lead vs non-LCCs in 2024

In 2024 Europe's top dozen low cost airline brands further increased the lead in their collective passenger numbers to 128 million, over the top 12 non-LCCs.

This compares with a lead of 113 million in 2023 (and only 23 million in 2019).

The top 12 LCCs collectively grew by 8.3% year-on-year in 2024, whereas the top 12 non-LCCs grew by just 6.8%. Compared with 2019, the LCCs were up by 17%, while the non-LCCs were still 6% short.

Ryanair, Europe's biggest LCC and biggest airline overall by passenger numbers in 2024, had more than double the traffic of the number two LCC, easyJet.

Both had more passengers than Turkish Airlines, the biggest non-LCC in Europe.

This report ranks the top 12 LCC and non-LCC airline brands in Europe by passenger numbers in 2024.