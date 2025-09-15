European airline consolidation: the stuff of dreams

What is happening in European airline consolidation?

Turkish Airlines is to take a minority stake in Air Europa. Air France-KLM will increase its minority holding in SAS to a controlling stake. Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group and IAG and possibly others are interested in buying up to 45% of TAP Air Portugal.

Lufthansa has a minority stake in ITA Airways and is expected to take control at some point in the future; it also has 10% of airBaltic.

This gives the impression of an industry that is finally consolidating.

However, these deals entail airlines with only a small market share, and most involve only minority stakes. The target airlines mainly have an intra-Europe seat share of just 1% or less. The biggest, SAS, has 2.8%.

It takes Europe's top 21 airline groups to match the 86% seat share of the top seven in North America, where consolidation has improved profitability. Recreating North American market concentration in Europe would need deals between the largest European groups.

Not enough, but we can dream.