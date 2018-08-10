Europe-Latin America aviation: Air France-KLM the biggest operator

Europe is Latin America's most important international region outside the Americas by seat numbers, while Latin America is Europe's smallest international market. Nevertheless, European airlines dominate the Europe-Latin America market. This report gives a top-down overview of country markets to Latin America from European countries ranked by seat capacity and growth rates.

Seat capacity from Europe to Latin America is dominated by Spain, France, the UK, the Netherlands and Germany. These five countries have a seat share of 83% and there are only 17 European countries in the market. By contrast, the top five Latin American countries, ranked by seat numbers to Europe, have only 58% of seats and there are 32 Latin American countries in the market.

Spain is the biggest European market by seats to Latin America, followed by France. In third place is the UK, which has enjoyed the fastest average growth in seat numbers to the region over the past five years.

Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Ireland have gained Latin America services within the past four years.