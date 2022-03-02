Europe-Asia aviation: recovery stalled even before Ukraine crisis
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the recovery in passenger traffic and capacity on Europe-Asia has lagged behind other route regions from Europe.
Of course, the recovery is most advanced in short haul markets, but Europe's other major long haul region – the North Atlantic – has enjoyed an upturn in recent months, whereas Europe-Asia has been left behind.
Europe-Asia has been held back by the slower removal of travel restrictions in much of Asia Pacific. The route region now faces a significant additional challenge as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Airspace over Russia is important to many routes between Europe and Asia, but is now closed to airlines from much of Europe. Finnair, which has a higher percentage of ASKs on Europe-Asia than any airline outside Russia, has suspended a number of Asia routes rather than fly uneconomic longer routes to avoid Russian airspace.
