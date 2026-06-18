Europe's air traffic fell in Apr-26; exploring some of the many reasons

ACI Europe, the organisation representing airports on that continent, has released statistics that show a 0.7% overall decline in passenger numbers in Apr-2026 as the 'revenge travel' boom peters out in the face of economic and logistical challenges.

It is the first monthly downturn to be recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic, and should set alarm bells ringing.

However it is only a relatively minor decline, most evident in a number of small countries such as Iceland and Cyprus, while inherent problems persist notably in Germany and the UK.

But it does mean that May-2026's figures will be awaited intently.

It is also worrying that, after a strong start to the year in the cargo segment, those gains have been wiped out by two successive bad months. It is often the case that a downturn in that segment is followed by one in the passenger segment.

For now ACI Europe's ire is directed mainly at the European Entry Scheme, the biometric ID process for non-Schengen visitors introduced on 10-Apr-2026, and which has caused delayed and missed flights across Europe, as well as queues that could be as long as six hours this summer.

It is precisely what the air travel business does not need right now.