End of 2025 flurry in airport M&A activity hides reality of global economic and political turmoil

Belatedly there was an outbreak of airport-related M&A activity in the final quarter of 2025, initially with major transactions in Europe and then as widespread as Brazil, Russia, Northern England, Poland, Belgium, Angola, Guinea, Egypt, and even the United States, although that was only a retail concessions deal.

They are detailed in this report.

But while the outlook rapidly changed for the better then, the stark realisation is that (to use the 'Chinese proverb/curse' that isn't) we "live in interesting times" now. And those times are not the ones that investors feel comfortable in.

Quite apart from the rolling impediments to long term investment in the sector already arising from 'forever wars' and the uncertainty of the global economic cycle, we now have to contend with an expansionist United States.

The outlook for the entire year and beyond in the airport sector may well be determined by what happens in the coming days and weeks.