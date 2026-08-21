Emirates’ Milan-Lima approval would pressure ITA Airways' LatAm expansion
Emirates is expected to be granted fifth freedom rights to operate between Milan Malpensa and Lima, according to multiple press reports.
The market between Italy and Peru has significant potential, and is currently unserved.
However, an Emirates service between the Northern Italian city and the Peruvian capital is unlikely to be welcomed by ITA Airways and its parent group, Lufthansa.
Italy's largest airline plans to expand its Latin America network from its Rome hub and would face strong additional competitive pressure if the Gulf airline further develops fifth freedom routes to the Americas from Milan.
Nevertheless, Emirates' argument that the Lima route would add to Malpensa's status as an international gateway (and improve Italy's long haul connectivity) seems to have been persuasive.
It has not yet received authorisation for the route, but this is expected in the next couple of months.
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