Loading
30-Sep-2025 11:30 AM

Embraer scores wins with Avelo and LATAM for small market expansion in the US and Brazil

Analysis

The Brazilian airframer Embraer arguably had a record Sep-2025 making much-needed inroads into the US, with an order for Embraer 195-E2s from Avelo and a key win in its home market after LATAM committed to the aircraft.

The E-Jets will allow both airlines to enter new markets, and also possibly marks a shift in the historical thinking - thinking that in some cases smaller jets add too much complexity in fleet management.

It will be interesting to see if Embraer's momentum continues, and the deployment of the E-Jets by its new customers will be watched closely.

Read More

This CAPA Analysis Report is 1,172 words.

You must log in to read the rest of this article.

Got an account? Log In

Create a CAPA Account

Get a taste of our expert analysis and research publications by signing up to CAPA Content Lite for free, or unlock full access with CAPA Membership.

InclusionsContent Lite UserCAPA Member
News
Non-Premium Analysis
Premium Analysis
Data Centre
Selected Research Publications

Want More Analysis Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More