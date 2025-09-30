Embraer scores wins with Avelo and LATAM for small market expansion in the US and Brazil

The Brazilian airframer Embraer arguably had a record Sep-2025 making much-needed inroads into the US, with an order for Embraer 195-E2s from Avelo and a key win in its home market after LATAM committed to the aircraft.

The E-Jets will allow both airlines to enter new markets, and also possibly marks a shift in the historical thinking - thinking that in some cases smaller jets add too much complexity in fleet management.

It will be interesting to see if Embraer's momentum continues, and the deployment of the E-Jets by its new customers will be watched closely.