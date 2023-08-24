Egypt's CIA and Singapore's CAI to map out Cairo development – part one: passengers and cargo
Cairo International Airport (CIA) came up with a plan for an airport city back in 2013, but no progress had been made. Now the idea, revised to one of a cargo city, has been resurrected and Singapore’s Changi Airports International (CAI) will take up the challenge, along with that of improving the passenger experience.
Cairo is the premier airport for the whole of Africa, based on passenger numbers, and easily so for North Africa. And yet, with barely over 20mppa, and despite a big hike in passenger numbers in 2022, there is a lingering sense of underachievement about it.
The new proposals might go some way towards identifying Cairo International as a genuine passenger and cargo hub for the region.
In the meantime, two other Cairo airports are, or will be, staking their claim for more traffic.
This is part one of a two-part report.
