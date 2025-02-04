Edelweiss Air: Lufthansa’s Swiss leisure airline nears its 30th birthday
Edelweiss Air, the leading leisure airline in Switzerland, will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2025.
Based in Zurich and founded in 1995, it has been part of the Lufthansa Group since 2008.
Lufthansa folds the operating and financial performance of Edelweiss into those of SWISS, whose fleet of 83 aircraft dwarfs the 19 of its sister leisure airline. As such, Edelweiss operates largely below the radar of industry observers.
However, its network is not insubstantial. For northern summer 2025 Edelweiss' website offers 102 destinations from Zurich, with destinations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Latin America.
Edelweiss recovered from COVID-19 more rapidly, and is more price-competitive, than SWISS.
It is looking forward to growth and new Airbus A350-900 widebodies in 2025.
