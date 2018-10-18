Eastern/Central Europe airports: long haul connectivity opportunities
By comparison with Western Europe, Eastern/Central Europe has very few airports with long haul connections. According to data from OAG Schedules Analyser for the week of 8-Oct-2019, there are 62 airports in Western Europe with direct flights to long haul destinations and only 16 in Eastern/Central Europe.
Moreover, while Western Europe has 25 airports with 10 or more long haul routes (and six with more than 50), in Eastern/Central Europe only the two leading Moscow airports have a double digit number of long haul routes.
Moscow Sheremetyevo has the greatest number of short haul to long haul connections in C/E Europe, mainly operated by Aeroflot. Outside Russia/CIS, Warsaw has the greatest number of short haul to long haul connections, with LOT Polish its leading operator. At Prague and Budapest, short haul to long haul connectivity is mainly provided by airlines from elsewhere.
