Dublin Airport: temporary lifting of passenger cap keeps Irish aviation in uncertainty
Dublin Airport dominates Ireland's aviation market, accounting for 84% of scheduled seats in the country in 2024. It has been central to Ireland's economy and success as an aviation market for 85 years since its first flight in Jan-1940.
Ryanair, Ireland's and Dublin's leading airline, has announced a record summer schedule at Dublin, following the temporary suspension of Dublin Airport's traffic cap of 32 million annual passengers for summer 2025.
However, beyond this, uncertainty remains while the European Court of Justice reviews the cap and pending applications to increase it.
