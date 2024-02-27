Dublin Airport: growth halts; the passenger cap does not fit
Twice in the past five years Dublin Airport has bumped up against its planning limit of 32 million annual passengers: in 2019 and in 2023.
The most important airport in a country that depends on aviation is now turning away demand from airlines for growth.
According to Ryanair, Dublin's biggest operator, "Ireland is now closed for business due to this artificial traffic cap". Aer Lingus, the airport's number two, has called the limit "no longer fit for purpose".
Kenny Jacobs, CEO of DAA, the airport's owner, warns: "Ireland will lose out to other uncapped hub airports, with potential new jobs and new connectivity being lost."
Dublin Airport has applied to Fingal County Council, the local planning authority, to increase the cap to 40 million passengers, and for some new infrastructure. So far, this has only resulted in a request for more information.
With traffic already at the 32 million limit and forecast to reach 40 million by 2030, it seems surprising that an application was not made much earlier.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.