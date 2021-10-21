Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 21-Oct-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

easyJet operates SAF fuelled proof of concept service from London Gatwick Airport

easyJet, in collaboration with Neste and Q8Aviation, operated (19-Oct-2021) a proof of concept service from London Gatwick Airport (LGW) using Neste's sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend, marking the first time SAFs have been used at the airport.

LGW plans to fuel 42 flights using the SAF solution, including 39 easyJet services to Glasgow throughout the COP26 Climate Change Conference.

easyJet director of sustainability Jane Ashton said SAFs will be "an important interim solution in our decarbonisation pathway, while we are supporting the development of zero emission aircraft".

Gatwick director of corporate affairs, planning and sustainability Tim Norwood said "smart UK Government policy to underpin investment in cost competitive SAF production" could lead to "many more" flights using SAFs by the mid 2020s. [more - original PR]

Alaska Airlines launches investment arm to accelerate net zero progress

Alaska Airlines launched (18-Oct-2021) a new limited liability company, Alaska Star Ventures (ASV), to advance emerging technology that will accelerate its progress toward net zero carbon emissions.

The company has partnered with EP Partners, an early stage investor in sustainable, multi dimensional mobility technologies, for the inaugural investment by ASV.

Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci stated: "To live our purpose and create an airline people love, we must operate every day in a way that cares for both people and the environment". [more - original PR]

Manchester Airports Group and CarbonClick launch carbon offsetting initiative

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) launched (19-Oct-2021) a carbon offsetting scheme for passengers, in collaboration with CarbonClick.

The initiative allows travellers to purchase carbon credits to compensate for emissions from their flights, calculated using CarbonClick's offset tool.

Donations will fund the development of new woodland in the Lake District and carbon reduction projects in Nigeria.

CarbonClick also runs similar schemes with Fraport Slovenija, Galapagos Islands Seymour Airport, Etihad Airways and Air Tahiti Nui.

MAG CSR and airspace change director Neil Robinson stated: "By offsetting emissions from their flights, passengers can make a real difference to worthwhile projects which support a sustainable future...High quality carbon offsetting is just one of the tools available to our industry as we work towards a greener future". [more - original PR]

Aeroporti di Roma commences sustainable aviation fuel supply at Rome Fiumicino Airport

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) commenced (15-Oct-2021) using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on some services from Rome Fiumicino Airport, as part of the strategic agreement signed with Eni Aviation.

As previously reported by CAPA, the parties entered a decarbonisation partnership in Sep-2021.

ADR CEO Marco Troncone urged the Government to implement policy to incentivise a "rapid increase" in SAF production and guarantee cost levels are "compatible with the market", in order to ensure SAFs are available to all carriers that request it. [more - original PR]

Rolls-Royce completes test of Trent 1000 engine using 100% SAF

Rolls-Royce completed (19-Oct-2021) a test flight of its Boeing 747 flying testbed aircraft using a Trent 1000 engine powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The flight was 3hr 54min in duration. Initial inspection found no engineering issues.

Technical support and oversight on aircraft modifications were provided by Boeing, while World Energy provided the fuel.

The test follows an announcement from Rolls-Royce earlier in Oct-2021 confirming that all Trent engines will be 100% SAF compatible by 2023. [more - original PR]

