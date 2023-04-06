Domestic UK aviation: Ryanair expands, moves on from Brexit and COVID-19

On 30-Mar-2023 Ryanair announced nine new domestic UK routes for summer 2023. The airline said that the expansion was in response to the UK's 50% reduction in Air Passenger Duty (APD).

From the start of Apr-2023 APD on UK domestic flights in the lowest class available fell from £13 to £6.50 per passenger. The £13 rate had applied since 2012.

Ryanair's UK domestic network has come through two great disruptions in recent years – namely Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its summer 2023 schedule now has 10 UK domestic routes, operated by its subsidiary Ryanair UK, versus just one last summer. Although its seat capacity in this market is not quite back to pre-pandemic/Brexit levels, this is an increase on the six routes it operated in those days.

Ryanair UK is only fourth by seats in the UK domestic market (behind easyJet, British Airways and Loganair), but the new routes signal that it has put the two disruptions well behind it.