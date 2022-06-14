Delta’s USD4 billion terminal opens at New York LGA – from laughing stock to success story
Both the previous and current presidents of the United States publicly criticised and ridiculed New York’s LaGuardia Airport in the mid-2010s when it acquired a reputation that could only be shaken off by a complete rebuild; in effect, a ‘new’ airport.
A series of public-private partnership (P3) agreements that were subsequently put together have achieved that, with the opening of the new Delta Air Lines’ Terminal C, hard on the heels of Central Terminal Building.
There is still work to be done, on Terminal C, but what LaGuardia really needs now is enhanced public transport access and egress, an expensive AirTrain line having been ditched by an incoming governor.
Meanwhile, this is but one example of a P3 boom sweeping the sector in the US, with New York at its epicentre.
