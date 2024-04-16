Delta sees more premium opportunity as brand investments pay off
Although demand for higher-end, premium products gained significant traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality is that numerous airlines have been making investments in those offerings for quite some time.
Delta Air Lines is one of those airlines, and continues to reap the benefits of its strategy to attract premium customers by leveraging its brand - which is one of the most recognisable in the US, not just within the country's aviation sector.
The Atlanta-based airline remains bullish about the opportunities remaining for its premium offerings, and plans to reveal more about its strategy in that aspect of its business later in 2024.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.