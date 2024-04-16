Delta sees more premium opportunity as brand investments pay off

Although demand for higher-end, premium products gained significant traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality is that numerous airlines have been making investments in those offerings for quite some time.

Delta Air Lines is one of those airlines, and continues to reap the benefits of its strategy to attract premium customers by leveraging its brand - which is one of the most recognisable in the US, not just within the country's aviation sector.

The Atlanta-based airline remains bullish about the opportunities remaining for its premium offerings, and plans to reveal more about its strategy in that aspect of its business later in 2024.