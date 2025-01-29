Delta and United see a favourable shift in transatlantic trends. Are the shifts permanent?
US global network airlines believe routes to Europe are becoming more de-seasonalised, and if the trend remains intact, the shift could eliminate a hurdle in achieving profits in those markets during the first quarter of 2025.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are particularly bullish on the shift, and see opportunities to build on the current momentum across the Atlantic.
Both airlines are predicting a strong performance on those routes for the first three months of 2025 and beyond.
