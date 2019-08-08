Delta, American, United Air improve Latin America performance

Latin America was the best performing region for the three large US global network airlines during 2Q2019. Mexico and Brazil emerged as the stand-outs, with strong revenue growth year-on-year.

American, Delta and United are also maintaining positive outlooks for their Latin American entities in 3Q2019, which bodes well for their full year performance in the region.

It is a turnaround for those operators in Latin America, driven in large part by capacity reductions in the region. That rationalisation is likely to continue as the economic performance of Brazil and Mexico remains sluggish.