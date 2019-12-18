Delta Air: trans Pacific transformation nearly complete
Delta Air Lines is declaring that its years-long transition to create a competitive network in the trans Pacific is over, as it moves operations in Tokyo from Narita to Haneda and solidifies its partnerships in the region.
The Pacific has been challenging for most US major global airlines during the past couple of years as currency fluctuations, trade spats and general overcapacity have crimped yields.
There is still some work for Delta to do in order to get its Pacific performance to the company’s preferred level, but the airline has a certain amount of confidence that it has laid a solid foundation to turn the tide in its operations to Asia.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.