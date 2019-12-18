Delta Air: trans Pacific transformation nearly complete

Delta Air Lines is declaring that its years-long transition to create a competitive network in the trans Pacific is over, as it moves operations in Tokyo from Narita to Haneda and solidifies its partnerships in the region.

The Pacific has been challenging for most US major global airlines during the past couple of years as currency fluctuations, trade spats and general overcapacity have crimped yields.

There is still some work for Delta to do in order to get its Pacific performance to the company’s preferred level, but the airline has a certain amount of confidence that it has laid a solid foundation to turn the tide in its operations to Asia.