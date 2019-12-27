Delta Air Lines: return to domestic core hubs after coastal build-up
Over the past few years Delta Air Lines’ domestic strategy has concentrated on building up focus cities and what it deems as coastal hubs, including Seattle, New York and (more recently) Boston. The airline has also built up focus cities in Austin, Nashville and San Jose.
But Delta's domestic push in 2020 will shift back to some of its more established hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City, after the airline has achieved a level of scale elsewhere in its domestic network.
The approach is different from those of its large global US network peers, which are focusing on their core hubs. But Delta believes the structure of its domestic network will produce a revenue premium, and its refocus on core hubs occurs as American and United have been expanding at their own US domestic hubs.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.