Delta Air Lines: return to domestic core hubs after coastal build-up

Over the past few years Delta Air Lines’ domestic strategy has concentrated on building up focus cities and what it deems as coastal hubs, including Seattle, New York and (more recently) Boston. The airline has also built up focus cities in Austin, Nashville and San Jose.

But Delta's domestic push in 2020 will shift back to some of its more established hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City, after the airline has achieved a level of scale elsewhere in its domestic network.

The approach is different from those of its large global US network peers, which are focusing on their core hubs. But Delta believes the structure of its domestic network will produce a revenue premium, and its refocus on core hubs occurs as American and United have been expanding at their own US domestic hubs.