Delta Air Lines is confident of its prospects as ROIC and margins are set to grow

Delta Air Lines remains one of the strongest airlines worldwide, reflected in a solid balance sheet and a solid return on invested capital, whereas some other US airlines are experiencing financial headwinds.

But the company believes that there is more ground to be gained in its financial performance, and it has a plan in place to achieve its goal of a mid-teens operating margin.

Some of the key drivers of its confidence in attaining its margin goals are leveraging the strength of its premium products, attaining pre-pandemic operating levels in its core hubs, and improved utilisation of its assets.

More broadly, even as United Airlines works to position itself alongside Delta as another large global premium airline, Delta's brand continues to remain robust, and that strength shows no signs of weakening.