Delta Air Lines is confident of its prospects as ROIC and margins are set to grow
Delta Air Lines remains one of the strongest airlines worldwide, reflected in a solid balance sheet and a solid return on invested capital, whereas some other US airlines are experiencing financial headwinds.
But the company believes that there is more ground to be gained in its financial performance, and it has a plan in place to achieve its goal of a mid-teens operating margin.
Some of the key drivers of its confidence in attaining its margin goals are leveraging the strength of its premium products, attaining pre-pandemic operating levels in its core hubs, and improved utilisation of its assets.
More broadly, even as United Airlines works to position itself alongside Delta as another large global premium airline, Delta's brand continues to remain robust, and that strength shows no signs of weakening.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.