Delta Air Lines believes its competitive edge remains intact

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta’s stated mission was to become a trusted brand in the overall US consumer space – not just the airline industry. And while numerous initiatives at airlines worldwide have been paused during the COVID-19 crisis, Delta is pressing full steam ahead in its quest to achieve premium brand status.

So far, the results are promising. Delta’s net promoter score has grown significantly during the last two years, and the airline has said that its corporate share has grown during the pandemic.

But at the same time Delta recognises there is work to be done to offer a bit more predictability in pricing to customers, and has set out on a course to build up even more levels of consumer trust.