Croatia Airlines marks 35th birthday, plots future with Airbus A220s
Croatia Airlines' first international flight with its first A220-300 took place from Zagreb to Frankfurt on 7-Aug-2024, the airline's 35th anniversary.
This marks the start of a crucial fleet modernisation programme that will replace its ageing fleet of Airbus A320s and Bombardier Dash-8s with Airbus A220s. This should help its cost efficiency in a market where its seat share is in long term decline, while LCC share is growing.
Meanwhile, the search for a strategic partner for Croatia Airlines will be resumed "sooner or later", according to Croatia's Minister for Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butković.
