COVID 19: US low cost airlines - advantages over full service carriers

US low cost and ultra low cost operators have a more positive outlook about a recovery in demand than their larger global airline peers, as they believe their simplified fleets and less complex network structures could be advantages in an environment where COVID-19 continues to reshape the industry for the short to medium term.

Airlines including JetBlue, Spirit and Frontier believe their targeted passenger bases – leisure, VFR (visiting friends and relatives) and cost conscious consumers – will rebound before corporate customers, a factor which they believe will give them an edge when a recovery begins in earnest.

Although those airlines are showing a certain level of optimism, most of those operators remain realistic about the long road to recovery, despite the general consensus that demand has bottomed out.