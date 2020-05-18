COVID 19: US low cost airlines - advantages over full service carriers
US low cost and ultra low cost operators have a more positive outlook about a recovery in demand than their larger global airline peers, as they believe their simplified fleets and less complex network structures could be advantages in an environment where COVID-19 continues to reshape the industry for the short to medium term.
Airlines including JetBlue, Spirit and Frontier believe their targeted passenger bases – leisure, VFR (visiting friends and relatives) and cost conscious consumers – will rebound before corporate customers, a factor which they believe will give them an edge when a recovery begins in earnest.
Although those airlines are showing a certain level of optimism, most of those operators remain realistic about the long road to recovery, despite the general consensus that demand has bottomed out.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.